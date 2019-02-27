Congress postpones CWC meeting amid India-Pakistan tensions

By: | Updated: February 27, 2019 4:17 PM

The party top brass was expected to attend the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party. Gandhi was to later address a public meeting in Ahmedabad, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress, CWC meeting, india pakistan tensions, randeep surjewala, narendra modi, rahul gandhi, Congress president“In view of the prevailing security situation, the Congress leadership has decided to postpone its meeting of the working committee slated to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday,” Congress’ Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress on Wednesday postponed its working committee meeting slated in Ahmedabad on Thursday in view of the security situation prevailing on the border. "In view of the prevailing security situation, the Congress leadership has decided to postpone its meeting of the working committee slated to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday," Congress' Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. He also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has postponed his public meetings in Ahmedabad as well.

