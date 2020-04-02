‘Congress playing petty politics’, Amit Shah slams opposition for criticising Centre’s response on COVID-19

Amit Shah has accused the Congress party of playing petty politics at a time of crisis.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday came down heavily on the Congress party for criticising the government’s measures to fight the deadly coronavirus. In a tweet shared from his official account, Shah accused the grand old party of playing petty politics at a time of crisis.

Shah said that while the world is lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and bold decisions in containing the spread of virus, the opposition leaders are busy flaying their own government.

“Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India’s efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130 crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19. Yet, Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people,” the Home Minister tweeted.

Shah’s remark comes in the wake of Congress leaders’ criticising the Modi government for not effectively fighting the menace. At the Congress Working Committee meeting today, top Congress leaders discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and criticised the Centre for unplanned implementation of the lockdown. Party chief Sonia Gandhi said that the unplanned lockdown has caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers.

“The 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India,” she said.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 1800 positive cases and 50 deaths. Globally, more than 44,000 people have died and about 900,000 have been infected by the virus.