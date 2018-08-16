Congress plans ‘Sankalp rallies’ in Rajasthan from August 24

The BJP government ignored people of the state and now it is making an unsuccessful attempt to regain the lost trust in the election year through ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ in which government machinery is being misused,” state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said today.

The Congress in Rajasthan has planned to organise ‘Sankalp Rallies’ across the state to raise the issues of “anarchism, corruption, inflation crime and atrocities on women under the BJP rule”, in the state as part of its election campaign, which was launched by party president Rahul Gandhi last week. Assembly polls in Rajasthan is scheduled to be held later this year. “After the successful road show (of Rahul Gandhi) and meetings with Congress delegates, we will hold ‘Sankalp Rallies’ in districts. The BJP government ignored people of the state and now it is making an unsuccessful attempt to regain the lost trust in the election year through ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra’ in which government machinery is being misused,” state Congress chief Sachin Pilot said today.

The first such rally will he held in Chittorgarh district on August 24. It will be followed by other rallies in Churu (August 28), Barmer (September 5), Karauli (September 10) and Nagaur (September 12). He said the rallies will be held to make the state “free from anarchism, corruption, inflation crime and atrocities on women under the BJP government”.

Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Archna Sharma said all the rallies will be addressed by the the party’s state unit chief Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary and in-charge of party affairs in the state Avinash Pande, AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, leader of opposition in the state legislative Assembly Rameshwar Dudi and other leaders.