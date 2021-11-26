Congress plans mega ‘mahangai hatao’ rally on December 12 to corner BJP on price rise

KC Venugopal said that ‘Modi and Mehangai’ have become the bane of people’s lives as rising inflation has demolished the budget of every family.

The Congress party has planned a ‘mahangai hatao’ rally in Delhi on December 12 to raise awareness among people against the central government’s anti-people policy. The rally aimed at highlighting inflation and its impact on the common man will see the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the gathering.

The rally will be organised to mark the conclusion of the Congress party’s ongoing two-week long ‘Jana Jagran Abhiyan’ against inflation under the Modi government. The decision was taken earlier this week during a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCCs) presidents, party general secretaries as well as the Congress Legislative Party leaders of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

“Congress President and Party have now decided to draw the country’s attention to ‘Price Rise & Inflation’ by holding a massive “MEHANGAI HATAO RALLY” on 12th December, 2021 in Delhi,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said today.

He said that ‘Modi and Mehangai’ have become the bane of people’s lives as rising inflation has demolished the budget of every family. He said that people are suffering untold miseries due to the BJP government-driven price rise and inflation.

“The real issues affecting people of India are the back-breaking prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, which have had a spiralling effect on the prices of all foods and other consumable items. Every home is affected by the merciless rise in prices of cooking oil, pulses and other food items. Perhaps, for the first time, the price of tomato has surpassed the price of petrol and diesel in India,” he said.

Congress President and Party have now decided to draw the country’s attention to ‘Price Rise & Inflation’ by holding a massive “MEHANGAI HATAO RALLY” on 12th December, 2021 in Delhi.: Shri @kcvenugopalmp pic.twitter.com/QCsHcN2fdy — Congress (@INCIndia) November 26, 2021

Venugopal said that the rally will give a decisive warning to the present Modi government to stop its loot and reduce prices.