Congress plans host of events to mark Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th birth anniversary

Remembering his father Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew attention to the achievement of the former prime minister in bringing an information technology and telecom revolution in the country.

The Congress is organising a host of events across the country to commemorate the 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. To mark the occasion, the party is organising a commemorative programme at ‘Vir Bhumi’, the memorial of Rajiv Gandhi in the early morning on August 20, the birth anniversary of the former prime minister. The Indian Youth Congress is also celebrating the occasion by organising nation-wide blood donation camps across its national and state offices.

The Youth Congress office at Raisina road will also host one such camp in which many senior Congress leaders will participate. The party is also organising a big event at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Tuesday where Congress president Sonia Gandhi will speak. A cultural programme is also being organised to mark the event. Remembering his father Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew attention to the achievement of the former prime minister in bringing an information technology and telecom revolution in the country.

He said to celebrate his father’s 75th birth anniversary, the Congress will organise memorial events across the country. “This week we will celebrate my father, Rajiv Gandhi ji’s 75th birth anniversary with memorial events across India. “To honour him, each day this week, I will draw attention to one of his many incredible achievements. Today, the Information Technology revolution,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. He shared a 55-second clip highlighting the IT achievements during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure as prime minister.