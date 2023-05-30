scorecardresearch
Congress’ plan for opposition unity runs into Trinamool hurdle

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for poaching its lone MLA in the state Assembly.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the TMC of employing "poaching" tactics

A day after the lone Congress MLA in West Bengal, Bayron Biswas, joined the the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress general secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh expressed the party’s strong disapproval, accusing the TMC of employing “poaching” tactics that do not contribute to strengthening the Opposition’s attempts to form a common alliance against the ruling BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It rather serves the objectives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said.

“Three months after he was elected as a Congress MLA in a historic victory Bayron Biswas has been lured away by the TMC in West Bengal. This is a complete betrayal of the mandate of the people of the Sagardighi Assembly Constituency,” tweeted Ramesh.

“Such poaching which has happened earlier in Goa, Meghalaya, Tripura and other states is not designed to strengthen Opposition unity and only serves the BJP’s objectives,” the senior Congress leader added.

Biswas, Congress’s sole MLA in the state assembly, joined the ruling party on Monday, in the presence of TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Biswas’s move has left Congress in a weakened position in the state even as attempts are underway to unite the Opposition and present a formidable challenge to the saffron party in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Narendra Modi

First published on: 30-05-2023 at 18:01 IST

