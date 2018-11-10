Congress party biggest hurdle in Ram Temple construction: Yogi Adityanath in Chhattisgarh

“Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane is marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai, toh Congress hai,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said that the Congress party is the biggest hurdle in the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Adityanath said that the Congress doesn’t want a Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya. “Bhagwan Ram ka bhavya mandir Ayodhya mein bane is marg mein sabse badi baadha koi hai, toh Congress hai, kyunki Congress nahi chahati ki Ayodhya mein Ram Mandir bane,” said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister in poll-bound Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha. “Jo Congress Ram ki nahi ho sakti woh hamare bhi kisi kaam ki nahi ho sakti,” the chief minister added.

The chief minister is camping in the state to give his party a boost in the poll-bound state and Ram Temple has been the top agenda of his speeches. Earlier in the day, Adityanath addressed a rally in Lormi where he sought to know whether the Congress was concerned about Lord Ram or Mughal emperor Babur.

He further targeted the grand old party saying that it toyed with national security and actively and covertly supported Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand for political gains.

He said Chhattisgarh remained “poor, backward and a BIMARU state” during the Congress rule despite having extensive mineral deposits and forest wealth. BIMARU – an acronym formed from the first letters of the names of the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh – was coined in the mid-1980s to refer to the dismal economic and law and order conditions in these states. “Today, the forest wealth is being used for the welfare of locals. The adivasis (tribals) and forest dwellers are being given benefits of development schemes,” the priest-turned-politician was quoted as saying.

“The Congress encouraged Naxalism for its gains, but when it (Naxalism) became dangerous for the security of people, it was the BJP which had to deal with the issue sternly. The Congress has been encouraging Naxalism actively and covertly,” he alleged.