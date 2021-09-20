‘Congress or foreign agents sponsoring farmers’ protest at Delhi borders’: Karnataka CM

Basavaraj Bommai has alleged that the farmers' protest happening at the border of the national capital were sponsored by either the "Congress or foreign agents" in the country.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday alleged that the farmers’ protest happening at the border of the national capital were sponsored by either the “Congress or foreign agents” in the country.

“It is Congress or foreign agents in the country who are the sponsors of the protests by the farmers which are happening in the borders of Delhi and other places,” Bommai said in Vidhana Soudha.

The remarks are likely to receive criticism from both the Congress and the farmer unions, which have maintained that the protests are not backed by any political party or organisation eyeing political benefits from the movement.

Farmers in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been protesting against three contentious farm laws, staying put at borders of Delhi for over 10 months now. Several rounds of meetings between the Centre and farmer leaders have ended in a deadlock. The farmers fear that the new laws will leave them at the mercy of big agribusiness corporates while the Centre has maintained that the new system will bring a revolution in the country’s agriculture sector.

The protests have seen a renewed push in the recent days with the farm unions focusing on Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab which are scheduled to go to polls in less than five months from now. Samyukta Kisan Morcha chief Rakesh Tikait has announced that the farmers will not settle for anything less than the repeal of farm laws, other than the charter of demands put before the Centre.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court had put on hold the farm laws and appointed a three-member committee to review the laws and find an amicable solution to end the stalemate between the Centre and farmers. The panel submitted the report to the apex court in May this year.