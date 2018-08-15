Congress on Narendra Modi’s I-Day speech: PM’s address shallow, people waiting for ‘sachche din’

“PM Modi’s last speech on Independence Day proved to be shallow,” Surjewala said, adding Modi didn’t speak on corruption of Rafale and Vyapam, Chhattisgarh PDS scam, Chinese encroachment in Doklam.

The Congress on Wednesday deemed as shallow the speech delivered by PM Narendra Modi on 72nd Independence Day. Reacting to the Prime Minister’s speech from the Red Fort, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that it was low in substance as he skipped mention of corruption. “PM Modi’s last speech on Independence Day proved to be shallow,” Surjewala said, adding Modi didn’t speak on corruption of Rafale and Vyapam, Chhattisgarh PDS scam, Chinese encroachment in Doklam.

Surjewala said that the Prime Minister should have spoken “the truth” in his last Independence Day address. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister presented a picture of an India rising under his government, contrasting it with what he termed “policy paralysis” under the UPA.

Surjewala slammed Modi for not uttering a single word that was “meaningful” to the common person. The Congress spokesman added that people were now tired of the “fake achche din” promised by the BJP and were waiting for “sachche din” (days of truth) when he departs as the prime minister of the country.

“Will you (Modi) debate on the issue of corruption and Rafale and Vyapam and other corruption scams of your government for you did not utter a single word from the precincts of the Red Fort on corruption,” Surjewala was quoted as saying by news agency press trust of India.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has recently challanged PM Narednra Modi for a debate on the Rafale deal. The Congress spokesman also asked if Modi was ready to have a debate with Gandhi on issues such as the state of India’s farmers, “mob lynching that is happening under the instigation and protection of BJP leaders” and “insecurity” of women.

“You (prime minister) did not utter a word, whether on Bihar or Unnao or any other rape incident that happened in the country,” Surjewal said while referring to the shelter home case of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.