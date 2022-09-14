Congress on Goa fiasco: BJP’s ‘Operation Kichad’ at play after ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ success

As the Congress struggled for survival in Goa after 8 of its remaining eleven MLAs joined BJP on Wednesday, the party tried to put up a brave front, claiming that the success of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ had unsettled the BJP. In a clear reference to BJP’s infamous ‘Operation Lotus’, the party said that its ideals will eventually prevail despite all attempts from the BJP to break it.

Reacting to today’s development, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera took to Twitter and said, “It’s Operation Kichad (mud)…The BJP used all their tricks in their playbook — central agencies, threats by goons, money power — to break the party in Goa, because it is unsettled by the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” and added that the Congress was already aware that such divisive tactics will be used against the party in the state.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh maintained that the Congress workers were ‘undeterred’ by BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus,’ a term infamously used by the Opposition for describing BJP’s alleged role in toppling elected governments through mass defections.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh wrote, “Operation Kichad of BJP in Goa has been fast tracked because of the visible success of the #BharatJodoYatra. BJP is nervous. A daily dose of diversion & disinformation is handed out to undermine the Yatra. We remain undeterred. We will overcome these dirty tricks of the BJP.”

Since 2019 this was the second time the party witnessed a mass defection in the state, reducing it to a minority with a handful of MLAs in the 40-member Goa assembly. The recent defection that left the Congress with only 3 MLAs took place even after repeated vows were taken by the Congress legislators in several religious institutions, including a church and a temple, ahead of this year’s assembly elections. The MLAs had even gone a step further and signed an affidavit.



Soon after leaving the party and joining Congress, the former leader of opposition in the state Michael Lobo said that it’s time for ‘Congress chodo and BJP ko jodo.’ (Leave Congress and join BJP)