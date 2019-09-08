Congress on 100 days of Modi govt: ‘Tyranny, chaos and anarchy’

The Congress party said that three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 – tyranny, chaos and anarchy.

The Congress party on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as it completes 100 days of its second term at the Centre. The party said that three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 – tyranny, chaos and anarchy. In a short video tweeted today, the grand old party accused the BJP of not undertaking any development work and listed 100 issues saying it had failed on those fronts.

Targetting the BJP on their election slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and mob lynching, it said that incidents of mob violence have greatly damaged India’s fraternity. It added that people linked with the ruling ideology in promoting mobilised violence is a big threat to the country’s unity and integrity.

In over two-minute-long video, the Congress sought to blame the BJP for “unemployment, dilution of RTI, UAPA, GDP, collapse of automobile sector, manufacturing sector, agriculture sector arrest of journalists, Unnao rape case, Sonbhadra killing, bank frauds, lynchings, crashing of Sensex, falling of rupee, J&K bifurcation, mishandling of NRC and no press conferences by the PM.”

On the economic slowdown, it said that eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2% and Finance Minister still refuses to accept that the economy is in free fall. It added that a steep fall in GDP is a direct result of the government’s ignorance and gross mismanagement of economy.

Three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 – tyranny, chaos and anarchy. #100DaysNoVikas pic.twitter.com/cREgRkrhcL — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019



“If the BJP continues this path of negligence & deceit, we are headed towards recession,” the Congress warned. Further, it held the BJP government’s poor policies responsible for the crisis in the automobile sector.

Alleging that BJP was disregarding voices of the industry, economists and former PM Manmohan Singh, it said, “The BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy.”

On the arrest of former Finance minister and senior party leader P Chidambaram, the Congress said that it was being done to divert public attention from real issues.

The Modi government on September 7 completed 100 days in the office after coming back to power with a brute majority in the general elections held in April-May this year. While the BJP won 303 seats, the Congress was restricted to just 52 seats.