Congress office bearers resign en masse as Rahul Gandhi adamant on quitting

Congress party general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh Dipak Babaria and Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar resigned on Friday with several office-bearers of the Congress. These state leaders resigned hours after around 300 Congress leaders, most of them in their 40s, converged at the Congress headquarters in solidarity with party president Rahul Gandhi who has refused take back his resignation following the loss in Lok Sabha elections.

This was for the first time when so many Congress leaders converged at the party headquarters after Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step down as the Congress party chief.

Following the Congress’ poll debacle in the Lok Sabha election 2019, a crisis has emerged in the grand old party. While Rahul’s decision to step down as the Congress president further deepened the crisis, the young leaders want him to continue as the Congress president. This has highlighted the faultlines between the new and the old in the party.

According to The Indian Express, Rahul Gandhi had expressed unhappiness over the fact that none of these state leaders owned up the responsibility of party’s poll debacle even after he decided to step down enforcing the principle of accountability.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Babaria said that young party leaders held a meeting and unanimously decided that not only Rahul but everyone who was there in the front seats, should take moral responsibility and resign. He added that Rahul’s insistence on stepping down as party chief morally did not permit him to continue as Goa Congress president.

There was en masse resignation of party leaders after they convened a meeting at AICC headquarters on Friday. Many senior party leaders signed on a symbolic joint resignation letter which read, “I would like to immediately resign from my post in respect and honour of Rahul Gandhi”. The meeting organisers said that over 120 leaders have resigned from their posts.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha had quit as the chairman of the party’s legal and human rights cell. While resigning, he urged others to follow suit and give a free hand to Rahul Gandhi to restructure the party at all levels.

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath also offered to resign from the post of state Congress president after party’s defeat in Lok Sabha polls.