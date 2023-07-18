Congress not pursuing prime ministerial post: Kharge at Opposition meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that his party is not interested in acquiring power or the prime ministerial position. He was addressing the grouping of 26 Opposition party leaders during the second day of their two-day convention in Bengaluru.

“We’re aware of differences between some of us at state level; these are not ideological and they are not so great that they can’t be put aside for the sake of the people,” he said.

“Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice,” Kharge said during his inaugural address.

Kharge further pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not secure all 303 seats on its own but rather relied on the votes of allies, only to discard them later.

Taking a jibe at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting scheduled for today, he remarked, “BJP president J.P. Nadda and party leaders are scrambling from state to state to reconcile with former allies.”

The Opposition meeting aims to devise a common agenda among the 26 parties to unitedly take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections slated to be held next year.