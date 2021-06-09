‘Congress needs to do something about Pidi’: Giriraj Singh’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi on Jitin Prasada’s BJP entry

Jitin Prasada joining BJP may help the party keep Brahmins, a section of whom are said to be unhappy with the party in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior BJP leader and Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh today hit out at the Congress while welcoming two-time MP Jitin Prasada into the saffron fold. He said that if Rahul Gandhi keeps feeding his pet dog Pidi all the time, the Congress will soon turn empty. Giriraj Singh’s comment comes at a time when the party has suffered a poll defeat in Assam at the hands of one of its former leaders Himanta Biswa Sarma. While Sarma had joined the BJP in 2015, another notable leader to move to the BJP in the recent past is Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Congress will have to do something about Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog Pidi. Otherwise, Rahul Gandhi ji will keep feeding biscuits there and Congress will be empty here. Mr @JitinPrasada, welcome to the BJP family,” said Giriraj Singh.

https://twitter.com/girirajsinghbjp/status/1402574710181822467

Jitin Prasada was a member of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi’s core team and his exit ahead of next year’s Uttar Pradesh assembly elections is being seen as a shot in the arm for the BJP. 47-year-old Prasada comes from a well known Brahmin family of Uttar Pradesh. Prasada joining BJP may help the party keep Brahmins, a section of whom are said to be unhappy with the party in Uttar Pradesh.

When current Assam CM Himanata Biswa Sarma left the Congress in 2015, he accused Rahul Gandhi of giving more prominence to Pidi than to issues of national importance. Two years later when Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Pidi eating treats, Sarma said, “Sir @OfficeOfRG, who knows him better than me. Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam’s issues.”

Sir @OfficeOfRG,who knows him better than me.Still remember you busy feeding biscuits 2 him while We wanted to discuss urgent Assam's issues https://t.co/Eiu7VsuvL1 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 29, 2017

In a recent interview, Sarma alleged that senior Congress leaders including Tarun Gogoi, C P Joshi and Late Anjan Datta ate biscuits from the same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s dog Pidi.