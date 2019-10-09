Congress needs self introspection, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia (ANI)

Hours after Salman Khurshid observed that former Congress president Rahul Gandhi left the party in the lurch by resigning soon after party’s electoral setback in the last Lok Sabha polls, his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia, also raised concern, saying the party needs introspection.

“I would not like to react on someone else’s comment but yes no doubt that the Congress needs to do self-introspection”, he was quoted as saying by ANI on Wednesday, when asked about Khurshid’s comments.

Earlier, during an interview to Associated Press, Khurshid said that Rahul Gandhi’s decision to resign as Congress president after this year’s Lok Sabha drubbing had a serious impact on the party. In Lok Sabha polls, the Congress could win only 52 of 542 Lok Sabha seats. The veteran Congress leader went on to say that current party president Sonia Gandhi seems to be treating her appointment as a “stop-gap arrangement”.

“We haven’t really got together to analyse why we got defeated. Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away,” the agency quoted him as saying further.

“It’s kind of left a vacuum. Sonia Gandhi stepped in, but there is more than an indication that she is treating herself as a stop-gap arrangement. I wish it wasn’t so,” the former External Affairs Minister was quoted as saying further.

Also read: ‘Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away’: Salman Khurshid on Rahul Gandhi quitting Congress president post

His remarks have come following reports of Rahul Gandhi leaving the country for a vacation abroad. With elections coming up in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21, a number of Opposition leaders have slammed the former Congress president of going for a vacation with elections in these two states coming up. The result of the one-phase election will be announced on October 24.

Defending Rahul Gandhi, Congress on Monday had said that personal life and politics must not be mixed. “In India’s democratic tradition, there is a difference between personal and public life and personal liberty has always been respected,” Congress leader Pranav Jha was quoted by Indian Express as saying.