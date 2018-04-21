Congress must apologise for defaming Hindu religion: Amit Shah in Rae Bareli

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah today lashed out at the Congress party, asking its leaders to apologise for Hindu terror remark. Addressing a mega rally in former Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s bastion Rae Bareli, he said that the grand old party has insulted the Hindu culture. “The Congress party has insulted the entire Hindu religion across the globe in the name of saffron terrorism,” he said and accused the party of using religion as a political tool.

“The Congress should apologise for the term saffron terrorism. The party must apologise for defaming the Hindu culture, insulting Hindus,” he said.

“Charges were slapped on Swami Aseemanand when the Congress was in power. But he is free now. Today I want to tell Rahulji that the nation will never forgive his party leaders who tried to defame Hindus by coining terms like saffron terrorism,” he said.

Shah’s remark comes in the backdrop of the verdict in 2007 Mecca Masjid blast case. The NIA court in Hyderabad on Monday acquitted all the five Hindu activists, including Swamy Aseemanand who was accused of triggering a bomb blast in the mosque in May 2007.

BJP will make Rae Bareli free from family rule: Amit Shah

Shah, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the BJP will bring development to Rae Bareli and will make it free from the family rule. He said that the Congress party has fooled people in the name of development. “Rae Bareli has seen ‘parivarvad’ (dynastic politics) ever since Independence till this day and no development…I have come here to make it clear that the BJP will free Rae Bareli of ‘parivarvad’ and will start the campaign from today itself for taking it on the path of ‘vikasvad’ (development),” he said.

“Rae Bareli voted for top Congress leaders, but did not witness development. We will develop it as an ideal constituency and a model district,” Shah said.

Shah also heaped praise on CM Adityanath, saying the law and order situation has improved under the BJP rule. He said that Adityanath has made the roads pothole free. “Earlier, Utar Pradesh was known for goondaism and poor law and order situation. But soon after Adityanath government’s formation, the law and order improved,” he said. “The Yogi government has made 1.25 lakh km roads free from potholes,”he added. He also took the opportunity to exude confidence that the BJP will retain power in 2019 general elections.

Shah’s visit to Rae Bareli comes days after former Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited her constituency – her visit in nearly two years.