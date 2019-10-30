Congress mulling united opposition to protest over economic slowdown, unemployment, farm crisis

Congress leaders feel that there needs to be a synergy among various opposition parties to take on the government on various issues.

Seeking to corner the BJP government at the Centre, the Congress is working out a strategy to put up a united opposition by involving other political parties in lodging joint protests over issues like economic slowdown, unemployment and farm crisis.

According to sources, top Congress leaders are in talks with leaders of opposition parties to unite in their tirade against the central government and protest on various issues.

“Our leaders are in talks with leaders of other opposition parties and a joint meeting of various opposition parties are expected in the next few days in the national capital,” a senior leader said.

The meeting is likely to take place soon and a joint strategy for the upcoming session of Parliament, starting November 18, is also expected. The opposition seeks to unitedly corner the government on various issues in Parliament too.

Sources said various opposition leaders are putting up a united fight against the government and would discuss the issues to be taken up jointly in the next few days.