Congress MP Karti Chidambaram writes to LS Speaker over CBI raids: ‘Modi govt using central agencies to harass me’

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation searched several premises linked to Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, the Congress leader on Friday wrote to Speaker of the Lower House Om Birla alleging that his parliamentary privilege was breached during the raids.

“Certain officers of the CBI seized my highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which I am a Member,” Karti, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, wrote in a scathing letter.

Calling out the Modi government’s misuse of central investigating agencies to stifle the voice of opposition leaders, Karti wrote that “such targeted intimidation of a Member of the House amounts to a breach of privilege”.

“Sir, these actions by the CBI, in so far as they relate to interference with my duties as a Parliamentarian, amount to a direct assault upon the democratic principles on which our Parliament is founded,” the MP pointed in his letter.

Karti in his letter to Birla said, “Over the course of the past few years, my family and I have become targets of a relentless campaign by the present government and its investigating agencies who are trying to silence our voices of dissent by foisting one fake case after another.”

“Such targeted intimidation of a member of the House amounts to a breach of privilege,” he added.

Calling himself a “victim”, Karti urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to take immediate note of this “grossly illegal and patently unconstitutional action”.

Earlier, the Congress MP appeared before the CBI in connection to a visa scam case that dates back to 2011 when Karti’s father was the Union Home Minister. Karti was accused of taking bribes from the Chinese nationals in exchange for helping them get visas. He had called the CBI probe “bogus”. The CBI had conducted raids on many properties linked to Karti and his father across the country on May 17.

“Every case that has been filed against me is a bogus case. One is bogus… another is more bogus. This one is most bogus,” Karti told reporters outside the CBI headquarters in Delhi.