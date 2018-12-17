Congress moves privilege motion on Rafale deal in Lok Sabha; Speaker says matter under consideration

December 17, 2018

The Congress on Monday moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal issue.

Congress, Rafale deal, Lok Sabha, Sumitra Mahajan, Narendra Modi, Supreme Court, Sunil Jakhar . The party has given a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha as well, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information on the Rafale deal. (PTI)

The Congress on Monday moved a privilege motion in the Lok Sabha against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal issue. The party has given a notice of breach of privilege in the Rajya Sabha as well, demanding an explanation from the government on why it provided the Supreme Court “wrong” information on the Rafale deal. During the Zero Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she has received a notice for privilege motion and the matter is “under my consideration”.

Also read| Rafale row: BJP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi over charges against PM Modi

In the notice, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar said it is being moved against the Prime Minister for allegedly misleading the Supreme Court and Parliament in connection with the recent judgement on the Rafale deal. On Sunday, the Congress urged the Supreme Court to recall its Rafale judgment and issue notices to the central government for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre provided false information to the apex court.

