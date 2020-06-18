Congress moves no-confidence motion against BJP-led govt in Manipur

The development comes a day after nine ruling coalition members resigned from their respective party, pushing the BJP -led government into crisis. (PTI)

Manipur political crisis: The Congress on Thursday moved ‘No Confidence Motion’ against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Manipur. Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh today wrote to Governor Najma Heptulla and requested to call a special Assembly session to adopt a resolution on ‘No Confidence Motion’ against the government headed by chief minister N Biren Singh. He also requested the governor to invite the newly formed Secular Progressive Front to form the government, according to news agency ANI.

The development comes a day after nine ruling coalition members resigned from their respective party, pushing the BJP-led government into crisis. The BJP too suffered setbacks as its three MLAs resigned from the party and joined the Congress. Among others who resigned from the government were three ministers — Tribal and Hills Area Development Minister N Kayishii, Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Letpao Haokip.

Deputy Chief Minister Y JoyKumar Singh also resigned along with one from All India Trinamool Congress and one Independent. With these resignations, the total strength of the ruling party came down to 23 — 18 (BJP), 4 (NPF) and 1 MLA from LJP. Now, Congress claims that it has support of 28 MLAs including 20 of its own.

The election in the north-eastern state happened in 2017.