Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh and his mother summoned by Udaipur court in domestic violence case

Congress MLA from Shimla (Rural) Vikramaditya Singh and his mother and Lok Sabha MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh were summoned by a court in Udaipur, in a domestic violence case filed by Vikramaditya’s estranged wife Sudarshana Chundawat, The Indian Express reported.

Sudarshana’s lawyer said that a complaint was filed by her in a local court in October.

In Udaipur, two cases are being heard. One in ACJM Court 2 which pertains to domestic violence, for which the court has summoned Vikramaditya, the son of late former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Pratibha Singh, Virbhadra’s daughter Aparajita Singh, her husband Angad Singh, and one Amreen.

In the second case which relates to maintenance, Vikramaditya has been summoned. The case is being heard in a family court.

Speaking on the issue, Vikramaditya said, “This is a family matter, which is currently sub judice. There are issues that can occur in any family and we will resolve the matter peacefully through legal mediation,” as quoted by IE.

Advocate Deora said that a third complaint under IPC Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was filed at the Mahila thana in Udaipur. The case is in its “counselling stage”.

In her complaint to the Udaipur Superintendent of Police in October, she accused her in-laws of making her life “a joke” and alleged that she was living “in fear”, reported IE.

She further alleged that the MLA had allegedly set up a CCTV camera in her room to “monitor” her.

Sudarshana, who hails from Amet in Udaipur, further said that she got to know of Vikramaditya’s relationship with a woman from Chandigarh named Amreen.

Sudarshana, who tied knot with Vikramaditya on March 8, 2019, in Jaipur, said that when she confronted him, he threatened her saying that “I can live with him if I want to but he can’t leave Amreen and that he had promised her before marriage that he will keep her as a wife too”.

In her complaint, she further said that in April 2021, Vikramaditya, Pratibha and others came to Udaipur and demanded Rs 10 crore dowry. They also said that she can live with them only if she didn’t have any objections to his relationship with Amreen.

She also said, “Till he (Virbhadra) was alive, the accused had no option but to keep me with them”, as the former CM of Himachal Pradesh was against his relationship with Amreen and had also threatened to disown Vikramaditya is he married Amreen since he wanted to maintain his “family reputation”.