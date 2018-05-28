Congress MLA from Karnataka’s Jamkhandi Siddu Nyama Gowda dies in car accident

The Congress MLA was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot

Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda died today after his vehicle met with an accident at Tulasigeri in Karnataka, according to ANI report. He was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot, the report says. It has been learnt that Gowda had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Secular) candidates in Karnataka election 2018. The 69-year-old veteran state Congress leader contested from Jamkhandi constituency where he saw off the challenges from JDS candidate Sadashiv Kalal and Shrikant Kulkarni of BJP. As per affidavits filed during the nomination, he 12th pass. His net assets worth Rs 97342544.00. Further details awaited.