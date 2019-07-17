Congress members slam government over handling of flood situation in Assam, Bihar

Published: July 17, 2019 3:05:51 PM

Gourav Gogoi of the Congress asked the Centre to declare floods in Assam a national disaster and said 15 persons have been killed and over 43 lakh displaced by the natural calamity.

Congress members from Assam and Bihar criticised the Union government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday over its handling of floods in Assam and Bihar, a charge refuted by the ruling BJP.

Mohammad Jawed of the Congress said the Centre had extended no help to flood victims in Bihar.

People have been forced to eat rats, he said. BJP’s Ramkripal Yadav accused the Congress of misleading the House. He said over Rs 261 crore has been given to Bihar and both Union and state governments have been doing their utmost to provide relief to victims.

