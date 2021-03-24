Congress’ Mahajut is a ‘Maha jhooth’: PM Narendra Modi in Assam

Congress couldn't even increase tea workers' wages to Rs 100. While NDA in 5 years increased their wages by 2 times, said PM Narendra Modi.

Assam Election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Congress for making false promises to the people of Assam. Targeting the Congress-led grand alliance named Mahajut, PM Modi said that it’s not Congress’ Mahajut but it’s Congress party’s ‘Maha jhooth’ (Biggest lie). “A Maha jhooth that guarantees illegal immigrations in Satras, Namghar, National Parks, a mahajhooth which guarantees poaching and corruption. It is a mahajhooth, who for their own sake, can blame Assam’s pride and even tea in the whole world,” said PM Modi.

Speaking about the promises made by the Congress to improve the condition of tea workers, PM Modi said that the Congress party did nothing for those working in the tea gardens when in power. “In 15 years, they could not even take the Tea Workers wages till Rs 100,” said the PM.

PM Modi alleged that Congress never worked for the upliftment of tea garden workers while the NDA government has increased and doubled their wages. “Immediately after coming to power, we will work extensively to make their life better. NDA government is committed to providing a dignified life to the women of Tea Garden areas,” said the PM.

The BJP leader said that Congress can do anything for votes. “Today, Congress’s hand is with those who are set to destroy the identity of Assam. Congress can do anything for votes. They can stand with anyone and can even betray anyone,” he alleged.

“The Congress, which has been a symbol of discrimination against indigenous people of Assam, is asking people to hand over Assam to them again. I have come to wake you up today. Congress has its hands with such people, whose basis is to destroy the identity of Assam. Will you let this happen? Will you let your culture and tradition be destroyed?” said PM Modi.

PM Modi claimed that those Satras and Namghars of Assam were captured by illegal immigrants during Congress rule, are now free from encroachments and even Assam’s pride – Kaziranga has been freed from the clutches of Congress and its cronies.

Talking about illegal migrants, PM Modi said, “Indo-Bangla Border in Dhubri is now sealed, to tackle illegal infiltrators.”

He said that Lakhimpur is famous for Bao Dhan (Red Rice) and under Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the BJP government is working to take this rice to the world. He also claimed that the BJP has built 8 medical colleges in the last five years.