Congress made us ‘education refugees’, Lok Sabha speech was my Mann Ki Baat, says Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (PTI)

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, whose Lok Sabha speech during debate over abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir went viral on social media and also earned the praise of PM Narendra Modi, finally spoken about him becoming an internet sensation.

“My parliament speech on UT Ladakh and Art. 370 was not done for any praise or for get it to viral. I just spoke the #MaanKiBaat of the lovely people of Ladakh,” Namgyal tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Namgyal alleged the Congress party of ‘step-motherly treatment’ towards Ladakh. It is for the grand old party, people from Ladakh are now ‘education refugees’, he said.

The youngest MP from Ladakh said, “The people of Ladakh are education refugees, we have to migrate to other cities for education, and that doesn’t feel nice.”

Hinting at Rahul Gandhi’s resignation for the post of Congress President, he said, in absence of a leader the party has now become a true democracy with no leaders, as ‘anyone can say whatever they want to’. He further added that the Congress leader who contested against him in the last Lok Sabha elections has also issued a press release praising the revoking of Article 370 and making Ladakh a Union Territory.

Speaking in Parliament, Namgyal had said that Ladakh has “always wanted to be an integral part of India,” and alleged the then Congress government for not listening to the people of the region while imposing Article 370. He also termed it as a mistake made by then PM Jawaharlal Nehru and added, “Today we are rectifying the mistakes of Pandit Nehru.” According to Namgyal, Ladakh did not get developed all these years because it was under Kashmir.

His speech in the Lok Sabha during the Article 370 debate earned him heaps of praise from Home Minister Amit Shah and Smriti Irani as well.