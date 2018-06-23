Congress lost its Chhattisgarh leadership in Maoist violence: P Chidambaram plays ’emotional card’ to target Arun Jaitley

Congress leader P Chidambaram during at a press conference at AICC on Wednesday in New Delhi. Express Photo by Amit Mehra. 27.09.2017

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today hit back at Union Minister Arun Jaitley for his latest blog targeting the Congress party over its alleged soft approach towards terrorists and Maoists. In a series of tweets this morning, he termed Jaitley’s allegations ‘laughable and absurd’ and played an emotional card to counter his allegations. He said that the Congress party had in 2013 lost its Chhattisgarh leadership in an ambush triggered by Maoists.

Stating that the Congress party is stoutly opposed to the two groups, he said: “The allegation that jehadists and Maoists have earned the sympathy of Rahul Gandhi is laughable and absurd.”

“Who can forget that Congress practically lost its entire leadership in Chhattisgarh to Maoist violence?” he said in another tweet.

On 25 May 2013, Naxalites had attacked a convoy of the Congress party in Darbha Valley of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, leaving at least 27 dead including Congress leaders Mahendra Karma (also a former state minister), Nand Kumar Patel (then Chhattisgarh Congress chief ) and Vidya Charan Shukla.

“Under UPA, the government fought the jehadists in J&K and brought down the level of violence substantially,” the former Union minister noted in another tweet.

Jaitley had yesterday in a blog titled ‘Who is Threatening Human Rights?’, had lambasted the Congress party for being soft towards the issue of national security be extending support to elements who have been trying to overthrow the Constitution and backing secessionism.

Targeting the Congress, he wrote: “Even though the Congress party historically and ideologically would have been opposed to these groups, they have earned a sympathy in Rahul Gandhi’s heart. He had no qualms about joining those who raised subversive slogans at JNU and Hyderabad. With this initial success, the others amongst the so-called federal front have forgotten the dangers of these groups to India and Indian democracy.”

The Union Finance Minister’s blog came in the backdrop of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s controversial remark on Kashmir and Indian Army. In a recent TV interview, Azad had said that “Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir killed more civilians than terrorists”. He had also said that the BJP’s language of ‘all out operations’ in J&K indicated that a ‘massacre’ was being planned.