Congress losing plot in Maharashtra: Radhakrishna Patil among 2 heavyweights to quit, 10 MLAs in touch with BJP

The Congress on Tuesday suffered a massive jolt as two of its heavyweight leaders from Maharashtra \u2014 Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Abdul Sattar \u2014 quit the party. Adding insult to injury, the exodus of MLAs from the party is likely to continue, as has been confirmed by former minister Abdul Sattar. Speaking to reporters, Sattar said that there was resentment within the party and more legislators were likely to quit. "Eight to 10 Congress MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Disappointment with Congress leadership in state and their way of functioning are the reason behind our decision," he said. Sattar further said that state leadership was destroying the party in Maharashtra. Both Radhakrishna Patil and Abdul Sattar are likely to join the BJP. Patil was the former leader of opposition in Legislative Assembly. Reports suggest that Patil is likely to be inducted in the ministry. He met Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today. Speaking to the media after his resignation, Patil said that he didn't even campaign for the Congress during Lok Sabha elections. He further said that he didn't doubt High Command. "I tried to do good work but the situation made me resign," he said. This could hurt the prospect of the Congres in the state which is set to go to polls in just a few months. Vikhe Patil's son Sujay Vikhe Patil was also in the Congress but left it just before the Lok Sabha elections. Sujay joined the BJP and contested Lok Sabha polls from Ahmednagar. He won the election with a margin of 2.81 lakh votes. In the recently-concluded general elections, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance swept the state by winning 41 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats whereas the NCP could win four and the Congress had to settle with just one seat.