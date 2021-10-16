Congress likely to get new party president in September 2022; Sonia Gandhi to hold post till then

At least 52 party leaders took part in the meeting including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress party may get its new full-time president in September next year and until then, Sonia Gandhi will stay at the helm of the party. The decision was taken during the Congress Working Committee meeting held today. At least 52 party leaders took part in the meeting including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed party’s interim president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had relinquished the post following the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls that year.

