Congress likely to finalise Lok Sabha candidates in Telangana by month end

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 6:06 PM

Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls after a shock defeat in the state Assembly polls, Congress is holding meetings of its newly-appointed district committee presidents and other party panels on Monday and Tuesday.

 

CONGRESS, BJP, LOK SABHA POLLS, Khammam Lok Sabha, State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy,Asked about alliances, he said the views of party’s senior leaders would be taken into account and conveyed to the high command.

The Congress in Telangana is likely to finalise its candidates for the coming Lok Sabha elections by this month end, party’s leader in Legislative Assembly M Bhatti Vikramarka said Monday. “As far as candidates are concerned, Congress is planning to take a decision by the end of this month,” he told reporters here. State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC incharge for party affairs in Telangana R C Khuntia are on the job and candidates are likely to be finalised as early as possible, said Vikramarka, who recently attended a meeting held by party Chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Asked about alliances, he said the views of party’s senior leaders would be taken into account and conveyed to the high command. The party has already invited applications from hopefuls to contest the Lok Sabha elections and many applications have already been received, Vikramarka said. Gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls after a shock defeat in the state Assembly polls, Congress is holding meetings of its newly-appointed district committee presidents and other party panels on Monday and Tuesday.

“At the behest of the AICC, in order to prepare for the parliamentary elections and to rejuvenate the entire cadre, the leaders and organisation of the party, the DCC level meetings, contested candidates (MLA) meetings and various committees that have been constituted in the context of parliamentary elections… are being held,” AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju told PTI. Among others, senior leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao has sought a ticket from Khammam Lok Sabha seat. Congress had fought the December seven Assembly elections in alliance with the TDP, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS). Congress, however, managed to win only 19 among the total 119 Assembly segments.

