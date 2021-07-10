Congress-led UDF stages stir in Kerala over fuel price hike

"The Modi government is looting people by hiking the fuel price and derailed the family budget of the commoners. Due to the hike, the cost of essential commodities is rising," he said.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Saturday staged a Statewide protest against rising fuel prices across the country.

All the Front leaders, along with their families, sat in front of their houses and held placards condemning the Union government over the hike. KPCC president K Sudhakaran, senior Congress leaders M M and Ramesh Chennithala were among those who took part in the demonstration.

Chennithala, also a legislator, told reporters that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was looting people in the name of fuel price hike.

“The Modi government is looting people by hiking the fuel price and derailed the family budget of the commoners. Due to the hike, the cost of essential commodities is rising,” he said.

“The State government too is looting and is refusing to slash the additional excise duty,” he said. Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a notification of State-owned fuel retailers.