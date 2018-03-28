Congress-led Opposition begins process of bringing impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra is likely to feel the opposition heat

Months after Supreme Court judges controversy had rocked the Indian judicial system, Congress-led Opposition has started preparation for bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. Congress leaders were collecting signatures of Rajya Sabha MPs of Left parties, Samajwadi Party, NCP and DMK in the draft petition. The draft petition states that CJI Misra has not properly addressed the issues raised by the four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court. It said that an impeachment motion had become inevitable nearly two months after the incident.

However, senior Congress leaders were in dilemma over going ahead with the plan as it did not want to give an impression that it was working like a pressure group. Top leaders like Anand Sharma, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad haled hectic parleys before the final decision was taken. According to reports, the petition will be given to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu shortly.

Congress has been gathering signatures as an impeachment motion in the Rajya Sabha requires the approval of a minimum 50 members of the Upper House. Congress is also hoping that Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will also back the party’s move.

NCP leader Majeed Memon said that “The Congress as the largest opposition party has belatedly initiated the proceedings for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India.” “I have signed it and others are also signing it and the process is going on,” another NCP MP said.

YSR Congress M Rajamohan Reddy said, “Nobody has contacted us till now, we have only seen media reports. In any case, our leadership will decide if such a thing comes up.”