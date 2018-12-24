Congress leaders unhappy over Karnataka cabinet reshuffle: How numbers stack up for BJP

In the present Assembly, Congress has 80 seats, JD (S) 37.

Days after expansion of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, a number of senior leaders are reportedly unhappy on being denied a cabinet berth. Congress leader Ramesh Jarkiholi’s removal from the state cabinet has sparked rumours that he may join hands with BJP.

He has good support from other Congress MLAs, which may affect Congress-JDS coalition if he decides to leave Congress and join BJP. An audio clip between him and a reporter has allegedly surfaced leading to rumours that he may switch over to BJP.

In the audio clip that has emerged, one person is apparently heard asking Jarakilholi, whether the latter would resign as an MLA. The second person replied in affirmative saying he would do so probably in a weeks time’s and went on to add that he would not add on other unhappy MLAs.

Apart from him, another Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy and his daughter Sowmya, an MLA from Jayanagar also are also reportedly upset on being overlooked during the recent cabinet expansion.

An unhappy Ramalinga Reddy, while expressing his disappointment said that forces in the party preventing him from becoming a minister. Soumya, taking to Twitter had also mentioned that he deserved a berth in the cabinet. There are reports that some leaders of both Congress and JD(s) are unhappy on being neglected for Cabinet berth.

Speaking about the reshuffle, Congress Karnataka unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao was quoted as saying by ANI, “Every cabinet expansion & reshuffle will have some repercussion, for few days there’ll be some emotional outbursts but everything will be resolved. We’ve put a lot of thought in the process”.

“North Karnataka had to be compensated because in the first formation there were fewer ministers from there, today we’ve done justice to them. In this exercise some seniors will get left out because of permutations & combinations, ” the agency quoted him as saying further.

In the present Assembly, Congress has 80 seats, JD (S) 37. Together with 117 seats that have formed coalition government in Karnataka. BJP, which is otherwise the single largest party has win 104 seats. The politics in the state may heat up if a number of unhappy leaders in Congress and JD (S) decide to join the BJP.