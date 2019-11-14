Congress leaders remember former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 130th birth anniversary

Published: November 14, 2019 9:48:14 AM

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "On his birth anniversary, we remember our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal NehruJi, a statesman, visionary, scholar, institution builder and one of the great architects of modern India".

A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and  thousands of party workers also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary. (ANI Image)A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and thousands of party workers also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary. (ANI Image)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee and former PM Manmohan Singh on Thursday paid homage to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

A large number of MPs, senior Congress leaders and  thousands of party workers also paid tributes to Nehru at Shanti Vana on his 130th birth anniversary.

He also used the hashtag “RememberingNehruji”.

