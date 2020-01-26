Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders slap each other during Republic Day event in Indore | WATCH

Updated: January 26, 2020 2:10:00 PM

Congress leaders Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir entered into a brawl at party office in Indore moments before flag hoisting by CM Kamal Nath.

congress, madhya pradesh, congress leaders fight videoCongress was left red-faced when two party leaders entered into a brawl during Republic Day celebrations. (Photo/ANI)

Congress leaders thrash each other: Republic Day celebrations in Indore turned violent on Sunday when two Congress leaders attacked each other during the flag hoisting ceremony. A video released by news agency ANI shows Congress leaders Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir having a heated exchange of words even as people present at the spot tried to pacify them.

The video then shows one of the leaders slapping the other. Party workers, police were seen struggling to separate the two leaders. What triggered the brawl between the leaders could not be ascertained.

The incident took place moments before Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to unfurl the Tricolor at the party office.

WATCH VIDEO: Congress leaders enter into a brawl in Indore

The Congress returned to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years in December 2018 dislodging Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. However, the Congress regime has been dogged by infighting between supporters of the former CM Digvijaya Singh, CM Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

