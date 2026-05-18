Kerala formally ushered in a change of regime on Monday morning as Congress leader V D Satheesan took oath after a decade of Left rule. Thousands of party workers, national political figures, and local dignitaries were in attendance as the event began at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Satheesan had handed over a list of 20 ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan on Sunday evening after two days of lobbying and discussions.

The Congress has been allocated 11 ministerial berths while its allies from IUML, Kerala Congress, CMP and Revolutionary Socialist Party make up the remaining nine members. Satheesan had earlier announced that senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Usman will be the Deputy Speaker. MLA Apu John Joseph has been appointed as the Government Chief Whip.

The Congress-led alliance clinched a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front. Satheesan had served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, and is credited with revitalising the party’s grassroots base. The 61-year-old will be holding a government position for the first time despite being elected from Paravur since 2001.

Ramesh Chennithala confirms Home portfolio

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala told reporters ahead of the ceremony that he would assume charge of the Home portfolio in the incoming VD Satheesan-led government. He assured that the new administration would fulfil the five guarantees announced by Rahul Gandhi during the Keralam Assembly election campaign.

“Today is an auspicious day for the people of Kerala because after 10 years, the UDF is coming to power… It is our bounden duty to give good governance to the people of Kerala. The new government is going to be sworn in today… I am going to take up the Home portfolio. The duty of the Home Minister is to maintain the law and order situation in the state. We will try to give better administration and better law and order situation in the state of Kerala,” ANI quoted Chennithala as telling the reporters.

Who are the 20 MLAs in his Cabinet?

The ministers include senior Congress leaders and former ministers Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, and A P Anil Kumar, as well as KPCC chief Sunny Joseph. Chennithala was also in the CM race before the AICC picked Satheesan.

Senior IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty, RSP leader Shibu Baby John, Kerala Congress leader Mons Joseph, and Kerala Congress (Jacob) leader Anoop Jacob will also be part of the cabinet.

There are 14 new faces in the cabinet: C P John and IUML leaders N Shamsuddin, K M Shaji, P K Basheer, and V E Abdul Gafoor as well as Congress leaders P C Vishnunadh, Roji M John, Bindu Krishna, T Siddique, K A Thulasi, and O J Janeesh. The Chief Minister is also holding a government position for the first time.

Here is the full list: