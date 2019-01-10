Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde attacks PM Modi, compares him with Hitler

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 6:40 PM

The Congress veteran also referred to decisions such as demonetisation and divesting CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma of his powers and sending him on leave last year (he was reinstated recently) to attack the Centre. "

Shinde, who hails from Solapur district, said it was the right of the opposition to stage protests in a democracy.

The Congress Thursday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to German dictator Adolf Hitler and accused him of trying to “strangulate” the rights of the opposition, a day after its party men were allegedly thrashed by police in Solapur during his visit to the city. Senior party leader and former Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also accused Modi of making an “election speech” during the visit to Solapur and alleged that the prime minister shied from talking about important public issues like drought, Dhangar quota and others. Modi was in the Western Maharashtra city Wednesday to launch a slew of development works, including road projects. Shinde, who hails from Solapur district, said it was the right of the opposition to stage protests in a democracy.

“The BJP government, particularly the prime minister, tried to strangulate the rights of the opposition to stage protest in a democracy,” he told reporters here. Shinde claimed several young Congress workers were roughed up by police and called for a probe into the matter. “Is it a democracy or dictatorship? Even Hitler would not have been able to act in such a way,” the former chief minister of Maharashtra added.

The Congress veteran also referred to decisions such as demonetisation and divesting CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma of his powers and sending him on leave last year (he was reinstated recently) to attack the Centre. “We have been demonstrating for years. But this was for the first time police did not allow us to protest…He (Modi) works the way (Russian President Vladimir) Putin does. “Does he (Modi) listen to anyone? This is what is called Hitlerism,” he charged. Shinde alleged the prime minister launched and sought credit for projects which were envisaged during the previous Congress government. “This means they have nothing to show or offer,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde attacks PM Modi, compares him with Hitler
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition