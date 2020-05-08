Abhishek Manu Singhvi to quit Congress? Rumour mills in overdrive, here’s his poetic response on Twitter

Abhishek Manu Singhvi’s response came on the day a national daily reported that a senior Congress leader, also a prominent Supreme Court lawyer, might join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has put out a poetic message to dismiss reports of his resignation from the grand old party. In a series of tweets, Singhvi suggested that the reports about him switching sides were just reports on paper and nothing of that sort had happened. It came on the day a national daily reported that a senior Congress leader, also a prominent Supreme Court lawyer, might join the Bharatiya Janata Party soon.

The report also claimed that the saffron party also needs a lawyer to fill in the shoes of Arun Jaitley. The report triggered a buzz in power circles that the man could be Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who ticks all the boxes. However, Singhvi on Thursday poetically said that such talks begin from the place where fire erupts in his name. He is among the Supreme Court lawyers who have appeared on behalf of the Congress in many cases involving the Centre and BJP-ruled states.

हमारी अफवाह के धुंए वहीं से उठते हैं

जहाँ हमारे नाम से आग लग जाती है। — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 7, 2020

The Congress too has rejected the report suggesting that it was done with malafide intentions. “These sources of information are aimed at spreading canards intended to tarnish reputations. We reject them with the contempt they deserve,” Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet that Singhvi retweeted.

These sources of information are aimed at spreading canards intended to tarnish reputations. We reject them with the contempt they deserve. https://t.co/AhlohilR3g — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 7, 2020

The buzz around Singhvi joining the saffron fold gained massive traction because some of the views expressed lately by the Congress leader seemingly endorsed the line taken by the BJP. For instance, Singhvi recently wrote that he was against the calls to ban RSS. He said India needed the extreme left and right views. “Similarly Need non Hindu and Hindu views. Hence cannot ban RSS. It is important that people from all walks exist in India to make us truly plural,” he said.

Singhvi also endorsed the Centre’s move to issue a weather forecast for the entire Jammu and Kashmir. “Very interesting weather forecasts from Doordarshan. Quite a Gandhian way to let the neighbours know they are encroaching,” he wrote on Twitter.

Very interesting weather forecasts from Doordarshan. Quite a Gandhian way to let the neighbours know they are encroaching. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 8, 2020

Earlier this week, India for the first time issued a weather forecast for not only PoK but also Gilgit and Baltistan.