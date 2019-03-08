Congress leader Selja Kumari alleges PM Modi only paid lip-service to women issues in 5 years

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 5:05 PM

Addressing Dalit women from across the country on the International Women's Day at an event organised by the Congress' SC department here, she said the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure the passage of the Bill.

Congress leader Selja Kumari alleges PM Modi only paid lip-service to women issues in 5 years

Congress leader Selja Kumari Friday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only paid lip-service to the issues concerning women in the last five years, with no progress been made on Women’s Reservation Bill pending for passage in Parliament. Addressing Dalit women from across the country on the International Women’s Day at an event organised by the Congress’ SC department here, she said the Congress, if voted to power, will ensure the passage of the Bill.

The Bill provides for 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state legislatures. Stating that the Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 during the regime of Congress on the directions of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Selja said the efforts made by the party towards empowering women was “incomparable” and urged those attending the event to “ask the Modi government what it has done to address the concerns and issues related to women”.

“We should not forget that it was because of Rajiv Gandhi that women got proper representation in Panchayati Raj system. The Congress government had taken many such steps towards empowering women,” the former Union minister said. She also alleged that atrocities on Dalits and especially on Dalit women have increased under the Modi government and that the dispensation instead of addressing the issues was trying to distract people’s attention. Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit echoed Selja’s sentiments and said no other party other than Congress has worked for women empowerment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress leader Selja Kumari alleges PM Modi only paid lip-service to women issues in 5 years
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition