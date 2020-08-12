Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi dies of cardiac arrest

Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi. (ANI)

Congress leader Rajiv Tyagi passed away due to cardiac arrest on Wednesday. PTI citing sources reported that Tyagi suffered an attack soon after a TV debate and fell unconscious at his residence in Vaishali. He was immediately rushed to the Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad, where doctors tried to revive him, but could not, the report said. Tyagi’s last tweet was about his participation in a TV debate at 5 PM.

In a tweet, the Congress said: “We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief.”

We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/yHKSlzPwbX — Congress (@INCIndia) August 12, 2020

Congress National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said: “Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences on the passing away of Rajiv Tyagi. “The untimely death of Indian National Congress spokesperson Shri Rajiv Tyagi is a personal sorrow for me. This is irreparable loss for all of us. Rajiv ji was a dedicated warrior. Heartfelt condolences to the family from all UP Congress.”