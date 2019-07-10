Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today

By: |
Published: July 10, 2019 8:15:38 AM

The Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi amethi visit, Smriti Irani, Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani, smriti irani, latest news on rahul gandhiGandhi is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said. (IE photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi Wednesday, his first after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in this general election, to ascertain the cause of his defeat, party sources said. During his visit, Gandhi will meet party representatives, including booth presidents of five assembly segments– Salon, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur and Tiloi, they said. Gandhi is likely to visit some villages too, party district spokesperson Anil Singh said. After Gandhi’s defeat, his representative Chandrakant Dubey and district president Yogendra Mishra have resigned.

Also read: Gujarat municipalities bypolls: BJP stuns Congress again, wins six out of nine seats

The Gandhi scion will meet party workers at Nirmala Devi Educational Institute in Gauriganj. In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes. Gandhi represented the Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999. He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop