Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab minister

Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab minister.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday announced his resignation as Punjab minister. In a tweet put out on his Twitter account, Sidhu informed that he had submitted his resignation paper to former party president Rahul Gandhi on June 10.

“I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet,” Sidhu’s one-line resignation letter dated June 10 reads.

“Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab,” he said in another tweet.

Sidhu was at loggerheads with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ever since he visited Pakistan last year to attend to oath taking ceremony of his friend Imran Khan as the new Primer of Pakistan.

After the Lok Sabha elections debacle in May, Sidhu’s portfolio was changed from the Local Bodies to Power and Renewable Energy. However, he didn’t take charge of the department. The change in his portfolio was seen as a demotion who was blamed for party’s loss in Bathinda.

My letter to the Congress President Shri. Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019. pic.twitter.com/WS3yYwmnPl — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) July 14, 2019



Notable, Sidhu had on June 10 met Rahul Gandhi, and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Ahmed Patel in Delhi and apprised them of his position after he was divested of his key portfolios.

The resignation comes at a time when the Congress is facing a leadership crisis following Lok Sabha elections debacle.