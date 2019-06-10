Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, apprises him of ‘situation’

By: |
Chandigarh | Published: June 10, 2019 12:59:40 PM

The developments came after Sidhu, who moved from the BJP to the Congress just before 2017 assembly polls, had skipped a cabinet meeting and instead chose to address the media at his official residence on Thursday.

sidhu on balakot, navjot singh sidhu, sidhu rahul gandhi, amarinder singh navjot singh sidhu, navjot singh sidhu statement, navjot singh sidhu, sidhu wife, sidhu twitter, sidhu kapil sharma show, navjot singh sidhu news,(PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu Monday met party president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and apprised him of the “situation” in the state, days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh divested him of the crucial local government department.

“Met the Congress President, handed him my letter, appraised him of the situation !” Sidhu tweeted.

The cricketer-turned-politician also posted a picture in which he seen along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior leader Ahmed Patel.

Sidhu had made attempts to meet Rahul Gandhi last week after he was divested of the local government and tourism and cultural affairs departments in a cabinet rejig.

He was given the power and new and renewable energy sources portfolios.

The developments came after Sidhu, who moved from the BJP to the Congress just before 2017 assembly polls, had skipped a cabinet meeting and instead chose to address the media at his official residence on Thursday.

Tension between Singh and Sidhu had come out in the open last month when the chief minister had blamed the cricketer-turned-politician’s “inept handling” of the local government department for the “poor performance” of the Congress in the urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls.

The chief minister had also said the urban votebank had been the backbone of the Congress in Punjab but Sidhu’s “failure” to do any development work had impacted the party.

After the ministry snub, Sidhu was left out of eight consultative groups formed by the chief minister on Saturday to expedite implementation of the state government’s schemes.

Sidhu, however, on Thursday, had said his department had been “singled out publicly” while asserting that he could not be taken for granted as he had been a “performer throughout”.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu meets Rahul Gandhi, apprises him of ‘situation’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop