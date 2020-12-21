  • MORE MARKET STATS

Senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora passes away at 93

Updated: Dec 21, 2020 3:53 PM

Moti Lal Vora was considered to be close to senior leadership of the Congress. He was Rajya Sabha MP for close to two decades, from 2002 to 2020.

Senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora passed away at Fortis Escort Hospital in Delhi. He was 93. Vora was considered to be close to senior leadership of the Congress. He was Rajya Sabha MP for close to two decades, from 2002 to 2020. Vora also held important positions in the Associated Journals Limited, the Young Indian and the All India Congress Committee. He took over as the chairman and managing director of AJL in March 2002.

Vora was also the treasurer of Congress party from 2000 to 2018. He was succeeded by Ahmed Patel, who also died last month. In the last one month, the Congress has lost two of its veterans. Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020. He was eight-time parliamentarian — three times fin Lok Sabha and five times in Rajya Sabha.

