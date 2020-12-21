Senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora passes away at 93

Vora was also the treasurer of Congress party from 2000 to 2018. He was succeeded by Ahmed Patel, who also died last month. In the last one month, the Congress has lost two of its veterans. Ahmed Patel died on November 25, 2020. He was eight-time parliamentarian — three times fin Lok Sabha and five times in Rajya Sabha.
