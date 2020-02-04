Congress jolted as Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP, hails PM Modi on Article 370, CAA decisions

Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP.

Samir Dwivedi, the son of senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Samir joined the saffron outfit in the presence of senior party leader Arun Singh and Sanjay Mayukh at the party headquarters. Addressing the media, Samir said that he is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work. Samir’s father is a seasoned Congress leader and is considered a close confidante of party president Sonia Gandhi.



“This is my first political party. I have worked so far apolitical. Apolitical people should join politics, good and educated people should politics. This will help to improve the country’s situation,” Samir said.

“We always wanted decisions like abrogation of Article 370, enacting a law to end triple talaq, implementation of CAA should be taken and the government under PM Narendra Modi has taken decisions,” Samir added.

Samir also put forth his views on the Shaheen Bagh protest and he said that people should come forward to oppose them and urged people to support PM Narendra Modi. “The Shaheen Bagh protest is being controlled by those who in 1962 praised China, those who were involved in Maoism in Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand,” Samir said.

Meanwhile, his father Janardan Dwivedi says he has no information about his son’s decision to join the BJP. “I have no information about this, If he is joining BJP then it is his independent decision,” Janardan Dwivedi told news agency ANI.