Congress leader hits at NRC exercise, says PM Modi, Amit Shah are intruders themselves

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is Congress leader in Lok Sabha.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. Speaking to news agency ANI, he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ‘ghuspethiya’ (intruders). He argued that they have their homes in Gujarat but they have settled in Delhi.

“They themselves are migrants,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress leader in Lok Sabha, told news agency ANI.

Attacking the government over NRC issue, he said, “India is for everyone; is this country anyone’s property? Everyone has equal rights in this country. Amit Shah ji, PM Modi ji are themselves intruders. Your houses are in Gujarat but you have come to Delhi, you are migrants.”

The verbal attack from the senior Congress leader came in the backdrop of Amit Shah’s recent remarks that NRC will be implemented nationwide. Speaking on the floor of the Rajya Sabha last month, Shah said that NRC would be implemented in the whole country.



“The NRC exercise is monitored by the Supreme Court. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise (in Assam),” he said while asserting that no person from any religion needs to be afraid of it.

With regard to Assam, Shah had said people whose names are missing from the NRC can approach tribunals. Besides, he had announced that the state government will provide financial help to those who don’t have the money to file pleas.

The final Assam NRC was published on August 31 this year. It left 19,06,657 people outside the citizens’ registry.

While the opposition parties have been accusing the Modi government of targeting Muslims through the NRC exercise, the ruling party has defended it saying the Supreme Court monitored exercise is being carried out to identify the illegal immigrants. Recently, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that his party will take the lead in uniting parties against the Citizenship Amendment Bill and the proposed pan-India NRC.