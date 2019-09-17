Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to judicial custody till October 1

DK Shivakumar was arrested earlier this month for not being cooperative with the probing agency. (PTI)

A Delhi court today sent senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar to 14-day judicial custody. He was under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate which has booked him under money laundering case. The probe agency today produced Shivakumar before the court after ED custody ended.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the central probe agency take the Congress leader to the hospital to see if he was stable. “It is directed that the accused be first taken to the hospital and only after his medical condition is opined to be stable, he be sent to judicial custody in Central Jail, Tihar,” Kuhar said in the order.

The judge further said that if Shivakumar was admitted in the hospital then his “custody shall be taken over by the Superintendent Central jail, Tihar”…the doctors then “shall hand over his custody to the Superintendent, Central jail, Tihar only on his discharge”.

The ED today sought permission from the judge to question Shivakumar during the judicial custody as his interrogation was yet to be completed.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Shivakumar, requested the court to grant bail to the Congress leader as his health condition was very serious. However, the court did not grant the bail and listed the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

DK Shivakumar was arrested earlier this month for not being cooperative with the probing agency. The ED said that his arrest became necessary as he was evading the questions. However, the former minister said that the cases against him were ‘politically motivated’.

“The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta,” he had said.