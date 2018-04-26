Congress leader Chidambaram asks what is holding up Justice Joseph’s appointment to SC

He also asked whether the Modi government was above the law as the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium was binding on the appointment of judges. (PTI)

Wondering what was holding up the appointment of Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, Congress leader P Chidambaram today asked whether it was his state, religion or the judgement that he delivered in the Uttarakhand case. He also asked whether the Modi government was above the law as the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium was binding on the appointment of judges. “What is holding up Justice K M Joseph’s appointment? His State or his religion or his judgement in the Uttarakhand case?

“As the law stands now, the recommendation of the SC collegium is final and binding in the appointment of judges. Is the Modi government above the law?,” he said in a series of tweets. He said he was delighted that senior advocate Indu Malhotra would be sworn in as a Supreme Court tomorrow but disappointed that Justice Joseph’s appointment was still on hold.

Dealing a major blow to Modi government, a bench headed by Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph in 2016 had quashed the imposition of President rule in the state and had revived the Congress government headed by Harish Rawat. Later, the Congress lost the Assembly election.