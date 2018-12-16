Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel chosen as Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel had also served in Digvijaya Singh’s government in undivided Madhya Pradesh between 1998 and 2000. (Facebook)

Senior Congress leader and one of the top contenders of the CM post of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel, was appointed as the chief minister of the state. The decision was announced after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in Raipur on Saturday. Bhupesh Baghel is an MLA from Patan seat and currently serves as the president of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee since October 2014.

Congress party in a tweet said, “Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as Bhupesh Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised.”

Baghel comes from OBC community that has dominance in the state’s electoral politics. OBCs comprise around 36% of state’s total population. Baghel had also served in Digvijaya Singh’s government in undivided Madhya Pradesh between 1998 and 2000.

Congress Party again postponed the announcement of the name of Chhattisgarh CM candidate till Sunday. Congress state in-charge PL Punia said that a meeting will be convened tomorrow at 12 pm and the name of new Chhattisgarh CM will be announced after the meet. He advised the media not to hurry as the Governor has given the time till December 17 for the oath-taking ceremony.

Celebrations are in order in Chhattisgarh as @Bhupesh_Baghel is appointed CM. We wish him the best as he forms a govt. of equality, transparency & integrity starting off with farm loan waiver for farmers as we promised. pic.twitter.com/7OqGcPi2eh — Congress (@INCIndia) December 16, 2018

After selecting chief ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi held hectic parleys with top party leaders on Saturday to decide on the top post for Chhattisgarh.

Gandhi met Chhattisgarh’s four potential chief minister candidates, T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Bhupesh Baghel and Charan Das Mahant, at his Tughlak Lane residence in New Delhi and held discussions with them.

A former state Minister, Baghel was widely seen as the frontrunner for the top post. The veteran leader led from the front working at the grassroots as well as coordinating with the central and state leaders. As state party president, he worked very hard and was most likely to be chosen as the Chief Minister.