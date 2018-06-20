Congress leader Ajay Singh’s allegation cheap, he should bring mother back, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today termed as “height of cheapness” the claim of Congress leader Ajay Singh that the BJP government was behind the dispute in Singh’s family. (Express Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today termed as “height of cheapness” the claim of Congress leader Ajay Singh that the BJP government was behind the dispute in Singh’s family. Saroj Kumari, wife of late Congress stalwart Arjun Singh, yesterday filed a complaint alleging that her sons Abhimanyu Singh and Ajay Singh (who is the Leader of Opposition) were harassing her and had forced her out of the house.

“How can Singh blame the government saying it has done something because of which his mother turned against him? This is the height of cheap behaviour (“ghatiyapan”),” Chouhan said, speaking to reporters here. The Congress leader had alleged that the dispute in his family was the outcome of “BJP’s conspiracy”.

“There is no bigger asset than mother in this world. Mother is like God. She (Saroj Kumari) is the wife of late Arjun Singh, a national leader, and is 83 years old. Will she do so at the behest of any government? This allegation is completely cheap,” Chouhan said. “I am pained to see that the wife of a tall leader is facing such problems at the age of 83. Instead of bringing her back and giving her due respect, he is blaming the government.

“I am really sad. I don’t want to utter a word as it is a family matter….but I request him that he should give her due respect, bring her back home, serve her, provide treatment and not level unnecessary allegations,” the chief minister said. Saroj Kumari filed a complaint in the magistrate’s court yesterday under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act against Ajay Singh and Abhimanyu Singh.

The court will hear the matter on July 19.