Congress leader Ahmed Patel meets RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

By: | Published: December 15, 2018 10:41 PM

Congress leader Ahmed Patel met RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who severed ties with the BJP recently, at the former Union minister's residence.

The meeting fuelled speculation the Bihar leader may join the opposition grand alliance in the state to take on the ruling combine. (ANI)

Congress leader Ahmed Patel Saturday met RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who severed ties with the BJP recently, at the former Union minister’s residence, fuelling speculation the Bihar leader may join the opposition grand alliance in the state to take on the ruling combine. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party spokesperson Fazal Imam Mallick said it was the first round of talks between Kushwaha and the Congress and his party is hopeful of a “positive” outcome.

Patel, a key leader of the Congress, met the former Union minister at the latter’s residence.

The RLSP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP and had won three seats.

However, the ties between the two parties strained after the BJP joined hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and offered Kushwaha only two seats to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress leader Ahmed Patel meets RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition