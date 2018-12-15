Congress leader Ahmed Patel meets RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

The meeting fuelled speculation the Bihar leader may join the opposition grand alliance in the state to take on the ruling combine. (ANI)

Congress leader Ahmed Patel Saturday met RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who severed ties with the BJP recently, at the former Union minister’s residence, fuelling speculation the Bihar leader may join the opposition grand alliance in the state to take on the ruling combine. Rashtriya Lok Samta Party spokesperson Fazal Imam Mallick said it was the first round of talks between Kushwaha and the Congress and his party is hopeful of a “positive” outcome.

The RLSP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha polls in an alliance with the BJP and had won three seats.

However, the ties between the two parties strained after the BJP joined hands with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and offered Kushwaha only two seats to contest in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.